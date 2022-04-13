Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 355.9 points or 1.56% at 23125.59 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.57%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.42%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.85%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.67%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.59%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.26%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.14%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.83%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.18%).

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 253.87 or 0.43% at 58830.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.9 points or 0.52% at 17622.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 239.96 points or 0.82% at 29681.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.45 points or 0.45% at 8829.36.

On BSE,2226 shares were trading in green, 685 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)