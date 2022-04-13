Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 95.79 points or 1.15% at 8459.27 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.14%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.99%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.48%),Oil India Ltd (up 2.3%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.61%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.58%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.56%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 1.36%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.3%).

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.35%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 253.87 or 0.43% at 58830.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.9 points or 0.52% at 17622.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 239.96 points or 0.82% at 29681.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.45 points or 0.45% at 8829.36.

On BSE,2226 shares were trading in green, 685 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

