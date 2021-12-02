Blue Star Ltd Spurts 4.05%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 1.03%

Blue Star Ltd has lost 4.81% over last one month compared to 2.62% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.51% drop in the SENSEX

Blue Star Ltd rose 4.05% today to trade at Rs 981.95. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.03% to quote at 43321.73. The index is down 2.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 1.74% and Amber Enterprises India Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 57.29 % over last one year compared to the 29.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Blue Star Ltd has lost 4.81% over last one month compared to 2.62% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.51% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 759 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6840 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1091.15 on 12 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 701 on 24 Feb 2021.

