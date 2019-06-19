Blue Star spurts after receiving MMRCL order

rose 4.04% to Rs 785 at 13:14 IST on the BSE after the company said it was awarded a single largest order from

The announcement was made during market hours today, 19 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 121 points, or 0.31% to 39,167.34.

On the BSE, 2066 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3008 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 797.50 and a low of Rs 760 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 825 on 6 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 507.30 on 23 October 2018.

announced that (MMRCL) has issued a letter of intent dated 18 June 2019 to the company for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel ventilation and air conditioning system. The order is approximately valued at Rs 253 crore, subject to the definitive agreements to be executed between the company and MMRCL.

On a consolidated basis, Blue Star's net profit rose 198.5% to Rs 82.13 crore on a 18.5% rise in the net sales to Rs 1595.84 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is India's leading air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company.

