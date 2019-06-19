Hindustan Unilever Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 1807.15, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.78% in last one year as compared to a 8.72% rally in and a 3.68% spurt in the

Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1807.15, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11711.6. The Sensex is at 39142.98, up 0.25%. Ltd has added around 1.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty of which is a constituent, has eased around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29580.75, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1799.95, up 0.01% on the day. jumped 12.78% in last one year as compared to a 8.72% rally in NIFTY and a 3.68% spurt in the Nifty

The PE of the stock is 63.2 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)