Blue Star Ltd Surges 1.61%

Blue Star Ltd has added 13.12% over last one month compared to 0.71% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.32% drop in the SENSEX
Blue Star Ltd gained 1.61% today to trade at Rs 775. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.7% to quote at 23058.27. The index is down 0.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd increased 1% and Titan Company Ltd added 0.81% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 2.4 % over last one year compared to the 6.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Blue Star Ltd has added 13.12% over last one month compared to 0.71% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.32% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 436 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8801 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 800 on 11 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 507.3 on 23 Oct 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU