Board of A Infrastructure approves establishment of green-field distillery project

At meeting held on 13 February 2023

The Board of A Infrastructure at its meeting held on 13 February 2023 has approved establishment of new green-field distillery project for production of grain-based ethanol with the capacity of 125 kilo litres per day of ethanol expendable to 250 kilo litres per day of ethanol at Hargarh, District Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:12 IST

