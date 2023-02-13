Board of A Infrastructure approves establishment of green-field distillery project

-
ALSO READ
Board of Ramco Cements approves establishment of line II at Haridaspur unit
Zuari Industries gains on inking MoU with Envien International and ZEBPL to build biofuel distillery
Ugar Sugar soars on securing approval for new distillery
Balrampur Chini Mills commences production of industrial alcohol at new distillery at Maizapur unit
Balrampur Chini Mills commences commercial production of enhanced distillery capacity
-
At meeting held on 13 February 2023The Board of A Infrastructure at its meeting held on 13 February 2023 has approved establishment of new green-field distillery project for production of grain-based ethanol with the capacity of 125 kilo litres per day of ethanol expendable to 250 kilo litres per day of ethanol at Hargarh, District Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU