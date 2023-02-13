Board of A Infrastructure approves establishment of green-field distillery project

At meeting held on 13 February 2023

The Board of A Infrastructure at its meeting held on 13 February 2023 has approved establishment of new green-field distillery project for production of grain-based ethanol with the capacity of 125 kilo litres per day of ethanol expendable to 250 kilo litres per day of ethanol at Hargarh, District Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

