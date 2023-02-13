JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Spurts 8.85%
Business Standard

JSW Steel records 15% jump in Jan standalone crude steel production

Capital Market 

JSW Steel reported highest ever standalone Crude Steel production for the month of January, 2023 at 18.91 lakh tonnes, a growth of 15% YoY on standalone basis.

The break-up of standalone production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes) Jan'23 Jan'22 Growth (YoY) Crude Steel

18.91

16.46

15%

Rolled Products - Flat

14.24

12.47

14%

Rolled Products - Long

4.25

3.74

14%

In view of significant improvement in capacity ramp up in the newly commissioned expansion project at Dolvi works. The overall capacity utilisation in aggregate was higher at 99% in January'23 from 96% in December'22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 09:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU