JSW Steel records 15% jump in Jan standalone crude steel production

JSW Steel reported highest ever standalone Crude Steel production for the month of January, 2023 at 18.91 lakh tonnes, a growth of 15% YoY on standalone basis.
The break-up of standalone production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes) Jan'23 Jan'22 Growth (YoY) Crude Steel
18.91
16.46
15%Rolled Products - Flat
14.24
12.47
14%Rolled Products - Long
4.25
3.74
14%
In view of significant improvement in capacity ramp up in the newly commissioned expansion project at Dolvi works. The overall capacity utilisation in aggregate was higher at 99% in January'23 from 96% in December'22.
