JSW Steel records 15% jump in Jan standalone crude steel production

JSW Steel reported highest ever standalone Crude Steel production for the month of January, 2023 at 18.91 lakh tonnes, a growth of 15% YoY on standalone basis.

The break-up of standalone production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes) Jan'23 Jan'22 Growth (YoY) Crude Steel

18.91

16.46

15%

Rolled Products - Flat

14.24

12.47

14%

Rolled Products - Long

4.25

3.74

14%

In view of significant improvement in capacity ramp up in the newly commissioned expansion project at Dolvi works. The overall capacity utilisation in aggregate was higher at 99% in January'23 from 96% in December'22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)