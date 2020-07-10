Board of Adani Green Energy appoints MD& CEO

-
ALSO READ
Board of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India appoints director
No unnecessary action against independent dirs without strong evidence of wrong doing: MCA
Board of ACC approves change in director and CEO
Board of Bharti Infratel extends long stop date for scheme of arrangement
Board of Shukra Pharmaceuticals approves change in CEO and appointment of director
-
At meeting held on 10 July 2020The Board of Adani Green Energy at its meeting held on 10 July 2020 has approved the following -
- Cessation of Jayant Pari mal as a Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 10 July 2020 on account of his transition to a new role.
- Appointment of Vneet S. Jaain (DIN: 00053906) as a Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 10 July 2020 subject to approval of the shareholders.
- Appointment of Raminder Singh Gujral (DIN: 07175393) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive. Independent) of the Company to hold office upto the date of the ensuing annual general meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU