Board of Adani Green Energy appoints MD& CEO

At meeting held on 10 July 2020

The Board of Adani Green Energy at its meeting held on 10 July 2020 has approved the following -

- Cessation of Jayant Pari mal as a Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 10 July 2020 on account of his transition to a new role.

- Appointment of Vneet S. Jaain (DIN: 00053906) as a Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 10 July 2020 subject to approval of the shareholders.

- Appointment of Raminder Singh Gujral (DIN: 07175393) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive. Independent) of the Company to hold office upto the date of the ensuing annual general meeting.

