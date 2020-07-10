Brigade Enterprises recognized as India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work for 2020

Brigade Enterprises has been recognized as one of India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work for 2020, in one of India's largest workplace study conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and Economics Times.

The company has been ranked 43 across companies.

The company's subsidiary, Brigade Hospitality Services has been recognized among India's Great Mid-size workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work Institute and has been ranked 3rd among the Top 50 Mid-size Great Workplaces in India for 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)