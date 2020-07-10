Varroc Engineering provides operations update due to lockdown in Aurangabad

Varroc Engineering announced that in compliance with Lockdown directions issued by the Local Authorities/State Government on 09 July 2020 (Directions) in order to prevent and curtail the spread of COVID19 in Aurangabad District, factories and offices of the Company (including its subsidiaries) located at Aurangabad, Maharashtra will be operational at lower capacity in conformity with aforesaid Directions and to ensure business continuity the Company has advised its employees to work from home w.e.f. 10 July 2020 to 18 July 2020 or such other period as may be notified by the Local Authorities/State Government.

