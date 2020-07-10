Board of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation appoints CFO

JUST IN
At meeting held on 10 July 2020

The Board of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at its meeting held on 10 July 2020 has appointed Ajit Kumar, Director (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company w.e.f 10 July, 2020 vice Ajai Srivastava.

