Board of Angel Broking approves new Masterbrand 'Angel One'

At meeting held on 29 May 2021The Board of Angel Broking at its meeting held on 29 May 2021 has approved the following:
The Board discussed that the Company's revenue streams are progressively coming from technology led platform. The Company is also working towards a roadmap for offering distribution of a variety of financial products/ services like a true fintech Company. Such future plans and current business construct necessitates a new Master Brand name to appeal with millennials & Gen Z customers. In view of the same, the Board considered and approved the rebranding of the existing brand i.e. Angel Broking with the Masterbrand Angel On".
Accordingly, the existing logo of the Company shall be replaced with the new logo, subject to the approvals by the Trademark authorities under Trademark Act, 1999.
