Board of Apollo Pipes approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 14 March 2023The Board of Apollo Pipes at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved the appointment of Arun Agarwal (DIN: 10067312) as an additional director with immediate effect and designated him as Joint Managing Director for a term of 3 years w.e.f. 1 April 2023. The Board also accepted the resignation of Sanjay Gupta, Chairman and Non-Executive Director (DIN: 00233188) of the Company, who had tendered his resignation citing personal pre-occupations, vide letter dated 9 March 2023, effective from 14 March 2023.
