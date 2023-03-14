Board of Texmaco Rail approves restructuring of Rail EPC biz

At meeting held on 14 March 2023

The Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved to transfer, assign, restructure or convey the whole or substantially the whole of Rail EPC business comprising of Kalindee Rail and Bright Power units i.e. two business undertakings of the Company, by way of slump sale to two separate wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, subject to the terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board of the Company.

