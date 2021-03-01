Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves restructuring of subsidiaries

At meeting held on 27 February 2021

The Board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 27 February 2021 has approved the following -

1. Transfer of all equity shares held in Lyfius Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to Aurobindo Antibiotics, another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

2. Transfer of all equity shares held in Qule Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to Aurobindo Antibiotics, another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

3. Transfer of business undertaking comprised in Unit-10, on a going concern basis, to APL Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

