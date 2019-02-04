Board of Bayer CropScience approves change in directorate

JUST IN
The Board of Bayer CropScience has approved the following change in directorate at meeting held on 04 February 2019 -

Appointment of Jens Hartmann (DIN: 008338494) as an Additional Director with effect from 04 February 2019. Resignation of Dr. (Ms.) Miriam Colling Hendelkens (DIN: 07839649) as a Non-Executive and Non Independent Director with effect from 05 February 2019.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 18:58 IST

