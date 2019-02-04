Larsen & Toubro secures projects from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Odisha

announced that the Water a Effluent Treatment Business of Lai- Construction has secured projects from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Government of

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction orders have been secured for the execution of Individual rural water supply projects in the Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts of

The aggregate scope of work includes design, engineering, supply and erection of 5,828 Km of transmission and distribution pipelines, construction of 3 Intake structures of aggregate capacity of 82 MLD, 3 water treatment plants of aggregate capacity of 78 MLD, pumping stations and water storage structures.

The project involves automation including measurement of input and output water quantity and quality at each level through suitable SCADA and other instrumentation works.

This will cater drinking water for 919 villages in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts of

The business has also secured add-on orders from some of its existing projects.

