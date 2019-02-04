HCL Technologies expands presence in Netherlands

HCL Technologies announced the opening of a new office in The Hague, expanding its presence in the Netherlands. From its new state-of-the-art office, HCL will have a core focus on offering next-generation solutions and the ability to serve major blue-chip organizations in the Netherlands and in Europe. This further strengthens its position as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the region.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU