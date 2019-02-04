JUST IN
HCL Technologies expands presence in Netherlands

HCL Technologies announced the opening of a new office in The Hague, expanding its presence in the Netherlands. From its new state-of-the-art office, HCL will have a core focus on offering next-generation solutions and the ability to serve major blue-chip organizations in the Netherlands and in Europe. This further strengthens its position as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the region.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:42 IST

