Dewan Housing Finance Corporation gets ratings assigned for CP and ST deposits

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation announced that CRISIL has assigned the following ratings to the company's debt instruments -

Commercial paper (Rs 8000 crore) - CRISIL A1+ (placed on rating watch with negative implications)

Short term deposit (Rs 1000 crore) - CRISIL A1+ (placed on rating watch with negative implications)

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:43 IST

