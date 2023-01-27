Board of Bikaji Foods approves additional investment in Hanuman Agrofood

At meeting held on 25 January 2023

The Board of Bikaji Foods International at its meeting held on 25 January 2023 has approved an additional investment in Hanuman Agrofood (HAPL), to be undertaken by way of acquisition of 10,000 equity shares of HAPL from its existing shareholders (representing 0.35% of the equity share capital of HAPL). Upon completion of the said acquisition, HAPL shall become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board also approved the scheme of amalgamation of Hanuman Agrofood (Transferor Company) with Bikaji Foods International(Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.

