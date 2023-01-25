Board of Uno Minda appoints director

With effect from 25 January 2023

The Board of Uno Minda has approved the appointment of Rashmi Hemant Urdhwareshe (DIN-08668140) as an Additional Director in the Category of Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a term of three years with effect from 25 January 2023, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company.

