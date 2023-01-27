Solara Active Pharma Sciences completes WHO inspection at its Cuddalore facility

Solara Active Pharma Sciences (Solara) has successfully completed the inspection carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) at its Cuddalore facility (Tamil Nadu) between January 23 - 26, 2023.

The Cuddalore API site is a multi-product facility, caters wide range of APIs to various Regulated Markets across the globe, including U.

S., Europe, Japan and other markets.

