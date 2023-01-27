Glenmark Pharmaceuticals update on its Baddi facility

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that due to medical necessity and potential drug shortage expectations, the US FDA has provided an exception to the import alert 66-40 place on its Baddi facility which enables the Company to supply Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP 750mg/5 to the US market.

The exception will be reconsidered if the market conditions change.

The Company will engage with the agency to resolve the import alert at the earliest. The Company is committed to maintaining the highest quality and compliant manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe.

