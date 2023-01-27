JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

SJVN sells its stake in Bhutanese JVC for Rs 355 crore
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals update on its Baddi facility

Capital Market 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that due to medical necessity and potential drug shortage expectations, the US FDA has provided an exception to the import alert 66-40 place on its Baddi facility which enables the Company to supply Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP 750mg/5 to the US market.

The exception will be reconsidered if the market conditions change.

The Company will engage with the agency to resolve the import alert at the earliest. The Company is committed to maintaining the highest quality and compliant manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 09:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU