Glenmark Pharmaceuticals update on its Baddi facility

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for osteoarthritis drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for hypertension drug
Glenmark Pharma gains on inking settlement agreement with Pfizer for cancer drug
Glenmark Pharma slips as USFDA issues import alert on Baddi plant
Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for generic birth control drug
-
The exception will be reconsidered if the market conditions change.
The Company will engage with the agency to resolve the import alert at the earliest. The Company is committed to maintaining the highest quality and compliant manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU