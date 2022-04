Board of Borosil Renewables approves execution of SPA for acquisition of Interfloat and GMB

At meeting held on 25 April 2022

The Board of Borosil Renewables at its meeting held on 25 April 2022 has approved the execution of a share purchase agreement between the company, the subsidiaries, HSTG Glasholding GmbH and Blue Minds IF Beteiligungs GmbH (SPA) and execution of other necessary documents in regard the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of the Target Companies (lnterfloat Corporation (Interfloat) and GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenbur GmbH (GMB)) from HSTG Glasholding GmbH and Blue Minds IF Beteiligungs GmbH.

The Board also approved the issuance and allotment of equity shares of the company equivalent to EUR 22,500,000 for consideration other than cash to HSTG Glasholding GmbH and Blue Minds IF Beteiligungs GmbH (Proposed Preferential Issue).

