Glenmark launches fixed-dose combination drug - Zita Plus Pio in India

Used in diabetes managementGlenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) of a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor), Teneligliptin, with Pioglitazone.
This is the only available DPP4 and Glitazone combination brand in India for adults with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes.
Glenmark has launched this FDC under the brand name Zita Plus Pio, which contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) + Pioglitazone (15 mg), to be taken once a day.
