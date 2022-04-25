Board of ICICI Bank approves change in directorate and appointment of Group CFO

-
-
At meeting held on 23 April 2022The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 23 April 2022 has approved the appointment of Rakesh Jha (DIN: 00042075), as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank subject to regulatory approvals for a period of five years effective from 01 May 2022. The Board also accepted the resignation of Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director (DIN: 00203578) with effect from 31 May 2022.
The Board approved the appointment of Anindya Banerjee as the Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank with effect from 01 May 2022.
