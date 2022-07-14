Board of Borosil Renewables approves preferential issue of 26.62 lakh shares

-
-
At meeting held on 14 July 2022Borosil Renewables announced that the Board of Directors of the company at the meeting held on 14 July 2022 have approved:
Issuance of 26,62,757 equity shares of face value of Re.1 each of the Company at price of Rs. 674.52 (including premium of Rs.673.52), aggregating to an amount of Rs.179.60 crore (which is equivalent to EUR 22,500,000 as on the Relevant Date) to HSTG Glasholding GmbH, by way of preferential issue for consideration other than cash, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting, towards acquisition of 68.09% stake in lnterfloat Corporation.
