Bharti Airtel allots 71,176,839 equity shares to Google

On preferential basisBharti Airtel has allotted 71,176,839 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up, on preferential basis to Google International LLC (Google) at an issue price of Rs. 734/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 729 per equity share).
As an outcome of the aforesaid allotment:
a) Google will hold ~1.20% of the total post-issue equity shares of the Company (~1.17% on fully-diluted basis); and
b) Paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 28,306,517,827.50 divided into 5,563,231,650 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 5 each and 392,287,662 partly- paid-up equity shares of Rs. 5 each (paid-up value Rs. 1.25 each).
