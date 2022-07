Bharti Airtel allots 71,176,839 equity shares to Google

On preferential basis

Bharti Airtel has allotted 71,176,839 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up, on preferential basis to Google International LLC (Google) at an issue price of Rs. 734/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 729 per equity share).

As an outcome of the aforesaid allotment:

a) Google will hold ~1.20% of the total post-issue equity shares of the Company (~1.17% on fully-diluted basis); and

b) Paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 28,306,517,827.50 divided into 5,563,231,650 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 5 each and 392,287,662 partly- paid-up equity shares of Rs. 5 each (paid-up value Rs. 1.25 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)