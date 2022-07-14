Kirloskar Industries allots 6,281 equity shares under ESAR Plan

-
The Board of Kirloskar Industries at its meeting held on 14 July 2022 has allotted 6,281 equity shares under Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan.
Accordingly, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 98,00,523 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,80,05,230 to 98,06,804 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,80,68,040.
