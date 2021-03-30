SJVN secures 70 MW grid connected solar power project from GUVNL

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power to develop 60 MW solar project in Gujarat
Adani Green spurts on order win, acquisition
Power Grid Corp acquires Ramgarh New Transmission for Rs 5.61 cr
Tata Power Solar receives LoA for 95 MW solar PV project worth Rs 460 cr
Tata Power climbs after unit gets LoA for GSECL project
-
SJVN has been awarded 70 MW grid connected Solar Power Project in the state of Gujarat.
In terms of the LOA dated 26 March 2021 issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL), SJVN will develop 70 MW Solar Power Project including arrangement of land with long term connectivity with Grid.
Tariff of the electricity supplied will be Rs. 2.21 / KWh and power generated from this project will be procured by GUVNL for 25 years.
These projects will support SJVN in achieving its ambitious shared vision of electricity generation of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 1 75 GW by 2022 set by Government of India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU