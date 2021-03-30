SJVN secures 70 MW grid connected solar power project from GUVNL

SJVN has been awarded 70 MW grid connected Solar Power Project in the state of Gujarat.

In terms of the LOA dated 26 March 2021 issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL), SJVN will develop 70 MW Solar Power Project including arrangement of land with long term connectivity with Grid.

Tariff of the electricity supplied will be Rs. 2.21 / KWh and power generated from this project will be procured by GUVNL for 25 years.

These projects will support SJVN in achieving its ambitious shared vision of electricity generation of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 1 75 GW by 2022 set by Government of India.

