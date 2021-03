Board of Century Enka approves proposal to dispose leasehold land at MIDC, Mahad

At meeting held on 15 March 2021

The Board of Century Enka at its meeting held on 15 March 2021 has approved the proposal to dispose-off leasehold land at MIDC, Mahad, District-Raigad, of the company, subject to requisite approval from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and other authorities.

The operation of Konkan Synthetic Fibers and Raigad Processors units of the company upon the said leasehold land had already been suspended since.

