Natco Pharma foray into Pheromone based mating disruption technology for pest management

To launch its first Green Label Pheromone product under brand - NATMATE PBW

Natco Pharma announced its foray into Pheromone based mating disruption technology for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) solution to farmers in India.

Natco through its Crop Health Science (CHS) division is working with ATGC Biotech (ATGC) for the technology.

ATGC is a science based innovative technology company concentrating on developing new biosafe molecules and tools to protect diverse crops from insect pests, in collaboration with US based agricultural biotech company ISCA Inc.

During Kharif 2021, NATCO plans to launch its first Green Label Pheromone product for Effective Management of Pink Bollworm (PBW) in cotton crop, under its brand NATMATE PBW. This is the first pheromone-based indigenously manufactured product for mating disruption that received approval from Central Insecticide Board (CIB). With this launch, cotton farmers will have a new and powerful tool to manage PBW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)