Board of Coal India approves venturing into aluminium and solar power value chain

-
ALSO READ
India Has Tremendous Potential And Will Certainly Bounce Back: RBI Governor
Infosys launches Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform
India Needs To Quickly Move Up Agricultural Value Chain To Ensure Broad-based Farmer Incomes
Technology Has Changed Landscape Of Broadcasting Sector Including Distribution, Production Side And Entire Value Chain
Tata Chemicals decline after Q2 PAT drops 75%
-
At meeting held on 24 December 2020The Board of Coal India at its meeting held on 24 December 2020 has accorded its 'In-principle' approval to venture value into aluminium value chain (Mining-Refining-smelting) and solar power value chain (Ingot-wafer-cell-Module and Generation).
It also approved to create SPVs subject to obtaining concurrence from Niti Aayog, DIPAM and after feasibility studies and business analysis are completed and financial viability is established for the following-
a. Solar Power Value Chain (Ingot-Wafer-Cell-Module) business vertical at CIL
b. New & Renewable Energy (Non-conventional) Business vertical at CIL
c. Integrated Aluminium complex: A Greenfield project by central coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU