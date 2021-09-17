Board of Cosmo Films approves setting up new production line at Aurangabad

The Board of Cosmo Films at its meeting held on 16 September 2021 has approved setting up of new production line for BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene) Film at Aurangabad, Maharashtra with rated capacity of 67KL MT annually.

This line will require investment of about Rs. 350 crore to be funded through internal accruals and debts. This line is estimated to be commissioned by 2024-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)