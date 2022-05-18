Intellect Xponent powers Amerisure Insurance's underwriting transformation

-
Intellect SEEC announced that Amerisure Insurance has won the 2022 Celent Model Insurer award in the Legacy and Ecosystem Transformation category.
The award recognizes how Amerisure's underwriting transformation initiative improved efficiency, boosted compliance and reduced underwriter onboarding time using Intellect Xponent, Intellect SEEC's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered underwriting workstation.
On its digital transformation journey toward underwriting excellence, Amerisure selected Intellect Xponent, an artificial intelligence-based, advanced underwriting platform from Intellect SEEC, as the partner best suited for the project with cognitive technologies, highly configurable workflows, a digital platform with access to third party triangulated risk information and the thought leadership strength to achieve the program objectives.
