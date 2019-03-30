Board of Dishman Carbogen Amcis appoints director

-
At meeting held on 30 March 2019The Board of Dishman Carbogen Amcis at its meeting held on 30 March 2019 has appointed Maitri K. Mehta as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years effective from 1 April, 2019. The said appointment is subject to approval of shareholders in next General Meeting of the Company.
