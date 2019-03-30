JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Dishman Carbogen Amcis appoints director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 30 March 2019

The Board of Dishman Carbogen Amcis at its meeting held on 30 March 2019 has appointed Maitri K. Mehta as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years effective from 1 April, 2019. The said appointment is subject to approval of shareholders in next General Meeting of the Company.

First Published: Sat, March 30 2019. 11:50 IST

