Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider borrowing options to raise funds

On 30 April 2019Shriram Transport Finance Company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and private placement basis. Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of Banking and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee Public NCDs / Bond Issuance Committee will be held during the month ending 30 April 2019 to consider and approve the terms and conditions of issue of securities.
