Larsen & Toubro announces new strategic initiative L&T Nxt

has announced a new strategic initiative, L&T Nxt, to define the future of the organization from a fresh perspective.

It has been identified as a select initiative in L&T's five-year strategic plan.

In consonance with the expectations of a new age industry, L&T- will focus on the areas of Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Geo-spatial solutions and Cyber Security and leverage the experience that L&T has garnered over the decades.

L&T, through its current construction, and manufacturing businesses, has made one of the largest deployments of IoT, analytics and Al in the industrial sector by converting most operational matters online, finance, human resources, labour, plant, material, etc. into smart, affordable and extremely efficient solutions.

Having reached a critical juncture in its developmental cycle, L&T is training its sights towards accelerating top line and bottom-line growth and, at the same time, expand its potential for value creation by adopting a fresh mind-set and building a new structure ground up.

