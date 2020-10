Board of Electrosteel Castings approves proposed draft scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 05 October 2020

The Board of Electrosteel Castings at its meeting held on 05 October 2020 has approved the proposed draft Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Srikalahasthi Pipes (SPL) and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors (Scheme of Amalgamation), under the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The draft Scheme of Amalgamation provides for transfer and vesting of the entire undertaking of SPL into the Company and the dissolution of SPL without winding up, upon the Scheme of Amalgamation becoming effective, in accordance with Section 2(1 B) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Amalgamation"). The Appointed Date for Amalgamation under the Scheme is 1 October, 2020.

