Suprajit Engineering provides Q2 business update

Suprajit Engineering announced the following Q2 business update:
Q2 group sales were the highest ever recorded in the history of the Company (previous high was Rs. 430 crores in Q4 2018\19).
Q2 group sales were about Rs. 450+ crores, higher by about 15% compared to Q2 of last year.
All divisions, except Trifa and Luxlite, had record sales.
Indian aftermarket had the highest quarterly sales with a growth in excess of 30% compared to Q2 of last year.
Domestic Cable Division had a growth of 13% compared to Q2 of last year.
Phoenix Lamps Division (with its subsidiaries C Luxlite & Trifa) had a growth of 26% compared to Q2 of last year.
The SENA division had a growth of 10 %, compared to Q2 of last year.
Global automotive cable business (SAL & SEU together) had a growth of 10% compared to Q2 of last year.
The salary cuts in the range of 5% to 30% based on graded scale from May onwards, have now been reverted to normal.
Operational financial performance of Q2 is expected to be normal despite Covid\19 challenges.
