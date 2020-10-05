Suprajit Engineering provides Q2 business update

Suprajit Engineering announced the following Q2 business update:

Q2 group sales were the highest ever recorded in the history of the Company (previous high was Rs. 430 crores in Q4 2018\19).

Q2 group sales were about Rs. 450+ crores, higher by about 15% compared to Q2 of last year.

All divisions, except Trifa and Luxlite, had record sales.

Indian aftermarket had the highest quarterly sales with a growth in excess of 30% compared to Q2 of last year.

Domestic Cable Division had a growth of 13% compared to Q2 of last year.

Phoenix Lamps Division (with its subsidiaries C Luxlite & Trifa) had a growth of 26% compared to Q2 of last year.

The SENA division had a growth of 10 %, compared to Q2 of last year.

Global automotive cable business (SAL & SEU together) had a growth of 10% compared to Q2 of last year.

The salary cuts in the range of 5% to 30% based on graded scale from May onwards, have now been reverted to normal.

Operational financial performance of Q2 is expected to be normal despite Covid\19 challenges.

