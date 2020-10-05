Steel Strips Wheels receives exports orders for over USD 137,000 from US

-
Steel Strips Wheels has confirmed export orders of nearly 3,200 wheels for US truck trailer market, to be executed in the month of Nov from its Chennai plant.
Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed.
