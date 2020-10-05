Infosys completes acquisition of GuideVision

Infosys announced that it has completed the acquisition of GuideVision, one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe and an award winning enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform. This follows the announcement the company made on 14 September 2020.

Through this acquisition, Infosys further enhances its digital capabilities, strengthens Infosys Cobalt portfolio of cloud services and reaffirms commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem.

GuideVision brings to Infosys, end-to-end offerings, including SnowMirror - a proprietary smart data replication tool for ServiceNow instances - that enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT processes. GuideVision's training academy and nearshore capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany and Finland strengthens Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities, offering clients in Europe unparalleled capabilities in cloud-first digital transformation.

ServiceNow is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies, and is becoming an 'essential service' and workflow standard for organizations. Infosys was recognized by ServiceNow as the 2019 and 2020 ServiceNow Global Service Provider Partner of the Year.

