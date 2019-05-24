Board of Fenoplast appoints CFO

-
At meeting held on 24 May 2019The Board of Fenoplast at its meeting held on 24 May 2019 has appointed A.Raghavendra Charyulu as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 01 June 2019 in place of V.B.V.R Ratnaji who resigned as CFO of the company.
