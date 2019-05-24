JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Greycells Education oks initiation of discussion for strategic alliance with Samira Group

Board of RACL Geartech approves preferential issue of 5 lakh shares
Business Standard

Board of Fenoplast appoints CFO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 24 May 2019

The Board of Fenoplast at its meeting held on 24 May 2019 has appointed A.Raghavendra Charyulu as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 01 June 2019 in place of V.B.V.R Ratnaji who resigned as CFO of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 19:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements