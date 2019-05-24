JUST IN
Zydus Wellness gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Capital Market 

Zydus Wellness announced that the NCLT has passed an order dated 10 May 2019 approving the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) between two subsidiaries, Heinz India (Heinz) with Zydus Nutritions (ZNL).

Upon amalgamation, Heinz has ceased to be in existence and also to be the subsidiary of the Company.

The effective date of the Scheme is 24 May 2019.

