Zydus Wellness gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

announced that the NCLT has passed an order dated 10 May 2019 approving the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) between two subsidiaries, India (Heinz) with Zydus Nutritions (ZNL).

Upon amalgamation, has ceased to be in existence and also to be the subsidiary of the Company.

The effective date of the Scheme is 24 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)