JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Transport Corporation of India approves fund raising up to Rs 200 cr

Board of Greycells Education oks initiation of discussion for strategic alliance with Samira Group
Business Standard

Board of Greycells Education approves shifting of registered office

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 24 May 2019

The Board of Greycells Education at its meeting held on 24 May 2019 has approved shifting of registered office of the Company from Forum Building, 1st Floor, 11/12, Raghuvanshi Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400013 to Office No. 301, 3rd Floor, Symphony, Nehru Road, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400057 with effect from 1 June, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements