Board of Greycells Education approves shifting of registered office

At meeting held on 24 May 2019The Board of Greycells Education at its meeting held on 24 May 2019 has approved shifting of registered office of the Company from Forum Building, 1st Floor, 11/12, Raghuvanshi Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400013 to Office No. 301, 3rd Floor, Symphony, Nehru Road, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400057 with effect from 1 June, 2019.
