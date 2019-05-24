Board of Transport Corporation of India approves fund raising up to Rs 200 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 24 May 2019The Board of Transport Corporation of India at its meeting held on 24 May 2019 has approved issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures/Bonds/Other similar Instruments upto an amount of Rs. 200 crore subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, to be held for the financial year 2018-19
