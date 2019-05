Board of Transport Corporation of India approves fund raising up to Rs 200 cr

At meeting held on 24 May 2019

The Board of at its meeting held on 24 May 2019 has approved issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures/Bonds/Other similar Instruments upto an amount of Rs. 200 crore subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Meeting, to be held for the financial year 2018-19

