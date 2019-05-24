JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Transport Corporation of India approves fund raising up to Rs 200 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 24 May 2019

The Board of Transport Corporation of India at its meeting held on 24 May 2019 has approved issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures/Bonds/Other similar Instruments upto an amount of Rs. 200 crore subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, to be held for the financial year 2018-19

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 19:13 IST

