Board of Ganesha Ecosphere approves new line of business

At meeting held on 29 October 2021

The Board of Ganesha Ecosphere at its meeting held on 29 October 2021 has approved the reinstatement of Kanpur PSF unit by installing an IIDPE/PP Recycling Plant, subject to the approval of the shareholders and appropriate statutory authorities.

By diversifying into this non-PET recycling industry, the company expects to be a front-runner in making-up a new market for recycled products which can be used in packing material. The estimated capital expenditure is Rs 50 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)