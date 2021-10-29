Tata Power and Tata Steel collaborate for a 41 MW solar projects

In Jharkhand and OdishaTata Power and Tata Steel have come together to develop grid-connected solar plants in Jharkhand and Odisha.
The two companies have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a duration of 25 years to set up 41 MW solar project, which will be a combination of rooftop, floating and ground mounted solar panels.
Under the project, Tata Power will develop Photo Voltaic (PV) capacities for Tata Steel at Jamshedpur (21.97MWp) and Kalinganagar (19.22MWp).
Under the PPA, at Jamshedpur, Tata Power will develop rooftops PV with 7.57 MWp capacity, while floating and ground mounted capacity would be 10.80 MWp and 3.6MWp, respectively. The ground mounted PV will be installed at Sonari Airport, Jamshedpur. Kalinganagar will have 9.12 MWp rooftop PV capacities, and floating PV will constitute 10.10 MWp.
