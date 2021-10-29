Kewal Kiran Clothing declares bonus issue of 4:1

-
ALSO READ
Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 45.18% in the March 2021 quarter
Kewal Kiran Clothing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.54 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 194.98% in the September 2021 quarter
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Bata India Q4 PAT tumbles 23% to Rs 29 cr
-
At board meeting held on 28 October 2021Kewal Kiran Clothing announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28 October 2021, inter alia, have approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1 (e.g 4 fully paid shares for every 1 fully paid up equity share held), subject to the shareholders approval.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU